Waqf Board to provide amenities for devotees at dargahs

09 December 2020 22:29 IST

Meeting of members held

The Telangana State Waqf Board at a meeting of its members on Wednesday resolved to construct toilets at the famous Jahangir Peera Dargah for the convenience of visitors and worshippers.

A board meeting attended by members Syed Shah Akber Nizamuddin Hussaini Sabri, Mirza Anwar Baig, Z H Javed, Dr Sofia Begum, Abdul Waheed, Maulana Nisar Hussain, Mallik Motasim, and chaired by Mohammed Saleem passed the resolution in presence of Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Khasim.

Apart from the Jahangir Peera Dargah, the board also resolved to construct toilets at Dargah Yakoob Shaheed in Warangal. TSWB Chairman Mohammed Saleem issued instruction to the staff to ensure that devotees do not face harassment at the dargahs. He also said that the dargahs should provide grave space for burial of bodies free of charge. Mr Saleem also said that the process of reconciliation of waqf records with revenue records is in progress.

As many as 77 items were on the agenda on Wednesday. The board passed resolutions to constitute 23 managing committees to oversee the administration of waqf institutions such as mosques and dargahs, and six mutawallis for other waqf institutions were also appointed.

The meeting saw two new properties being registered as waqf.