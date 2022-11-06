Telangana waqf board to propose new names for CEO soon

The Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) is likely to propose names of at least two officers to the government for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) soon.

The move comes after the Telangana High Court recently directed the board to propose its preference of officers for the post. Ibrahim Shareef moved had filed a writ petition after which the court directed the State government to appoint a CEO. The court, on November 4, had directed the board to recommend two officers to the State government. The government would then act on this recommendation.

It was on October 20 that the TSWB passed a resolution to “repatriate” in-charge CEO Shahnawaz Qasim, an IPS officer, also discharging duties as the Commissioner for Minorities Welfare. TSWB chairman Masiullah Khan asserted that a full-time CEO was not available to the board since 2018, and that was affecting the functioning of the board.

A source working at the TSWB familiar with the matter said that the immediate consequence of the resolution led a further deterioration of the already strained relationship between the two parties.

“The board is certainly considering names of officers who are not below the rank of Deputy Secretary. There are a few names in the board’s consideration. The board members have been deliberating on this for very long. The functioning, meaning the service delivery mechanism at the board, is crucial. A full-time CEO will bring about a change in this aspect,” the source said.

Under consideration are the names of officers who had previously discharged duties as CEOs, the source added. However, the names have not been finalised. It is likely that Mr Qasim will continue to discharge duties as CEO till the government decides on the matter.