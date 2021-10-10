Waqf Board opposes construction on Ashoorkhana land

Construction activity is for a Basti Dawakhana: Muslim endowments panel

The Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) has objected to the alleged illegal construction on land endowed to an Ashoorkhana, a predominantly Shia place of worship, at Yousufguda. The Muslim endowments panel maintained that the construction activity was for a Basti Dawakhana.

According to documents, the instance of alleged construction was found at Ashoorkhana Imam Qasim and Nal Sahab spread over one acre and 34 guntas. The place of worship was notified as waqf, which is reflected in Gazette 26 - C published in 1982.

An internal document – an inspection report – of the TSWB shows that the Inspector – Auditor Mirza Lutf-e-Hussain wrote to the Chief Executive Officer Shahnawaz Qasim stating that excavation was being done to construct a boundary wall for the Basti Dawakhana at Yousufguda Basti by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and debris was dumped in the basement.

The report recommends the TSWB authorities write to the GHMC seeking a cancellation of building permission, if accorded, and construction be stopped.

The Inspector – Auditor submitted a complaint to the Banjara Hills Police Station, seeking the police’s intervention. “In view of the above, I request you to look into the matter and stop the illegal construction and take necessary action against the persons whosoever are involved in the matter under Section 52 – A of the Waqf Act and IPC and restrain them at the waqf property to avoid future complications, law and order problems and to avoid any untoward incidents at the spot,” he wrote.

Further, acting on the report, CEO Qasim wrote to Zonal Commissioner, Khairatabad, describing the move as ‘highly objectionable’, and requested that the work be stopped immediately.

Reiterating the chronology of events, Mr. Qasim stated that the nature of a waqf institution cannot be changed, and any attempt to do contravenes the Waqf Act of 1995. He urged the GHMC to cancel building permission.

“At the moment construction activity has been stopped. We are looking into the issue. More clarity is expected shortly,” a TSWB member of staff said.

This is the second time in a little over a month that the TSWB has locked horns with other government entities over construction activity on waqf land. Earlier, the Muslim endowments panel had objected to the possibility of constructing Dignity Housing scheme units on land endowed to a graveyard in Lower Tank Bund.