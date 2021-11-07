Waqf Board gets possession of encroached property

HYDERABAD

07 November 2021 00:09 IST

The property near Tek Masjid measures approximately 1,000 square yards

The Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) on Saturday said that it has taken possession of a property in Nampally which was encroached.

The board took possession of the land parcel after the apex court ruled in their favour. According to TSWB chairman Mohammed Saleem, the waqf property is endowed to Mir Rahmat Ali Shah graveyard, near Tek Masjid, notified by muntaqam number 998 and measures approximately 1,000 square yards.

The said land parcel was encroached and a firewood stall was setup.

This was later converted into a hotel.

Illegal documents cancelled

The board said that the Supreme Court directed the land be vacated and hand over the possession to the board within three months.

Mr Saleem deputed a team of officials to remove the encroachment, and reiterated saying: Once a property is waqf, it is always waqf.

He also pointed out that illegal registration documents have been cancelled.