Wanted offender taken into custody at Choutuppal

Ithem Ravi Shekar, who abducted a 21-year-old woman near Hayatnagar on July 23 and sexually assaulted her, was caught at Choutuppal by the Rachakonda police joint operation teams of LB Nagar zone, Special Operations Team, Central Crime Station and IT Cell.

Police said the accused had a history of collecting money from people, promising them a job and cheating them.

Extortion

He used to pose as an officer of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Income Tax Department, Vigilance and Enforcement Department and extort money.

On May 23, he escaped while being taken from the court to jail in Vishakapatnam -- duping many people along the way reached Hayathnagar.

‘Neuro-surgeon’

Here, Ravi Shekar introduced himself to a hotel owner as a neuro-surgeon working at Osmania General Hospital and promised to provide the man’s daughter a government job.

The accused took the woman and her family members in his car. After asking her family members to get down to get the woman’s certificates and resume, the accused fled with the girl.

Assault

He drove the car to Cuddapah, Kurnool and Prakasam district forest areas, sexually assaulted her, and threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm.

She tried to escape but failed. He took her to Chilakalurip in Guntur district where he dropped her.

Based on a tip-off from the Andhra Pradesh police, he was caught at the Panthangi toll gate.