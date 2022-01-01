Want the MLA ticket, then meet the membership target

‘Aspirants’ applications will not be considered if they fail to meet the criterion’

Congress leaders hoping to get the party nomination in the next Assembly elections will be eligible to cross the first line of applying for the party form if they enrol a minimum of 50,000 members in their respective constituencies.

“Their applications will not even be considered if they fail to cross the 50,000-mark in their constituency in the ongoing membership drive,” a senior party leader revealed. Unlike previous years they can’t get the fake membership since the present process is through digitisation and every move will be monitored and the members’ details digitized at the AICC level.

Similarly, the Lok Sabha constituency hopefuls will have to cross the 3.5 lakh mark for each constituency in coordination with the MLA ticket-hopefuls. The performance of the mandal level leaders will be judged only if their contribution crosses 10,000-mark.

The party has also appointed coordinators for each constituency who will constantly monitor the work of the MLA-hopefuls during the membership drive detailing their movements like how many meetings they organised, attended or coordinated for the purpose. Party hopes to enrol 30 lakh members in the ongoing digital membership drive.

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy was said to have given clear instructions on the numbers with a warning that he will not be able to help them as the entire data of the membership and the contribution of the hopefuls will be with the AICC. “This is the first line of eligibility fixed to instil seriousness among leaders as part of bringing in a new work culture in the party,” he told the hopefuls.

Mr. Reddy apparently is planning to invite Mr. Rahul Gandhi to Telangana for a day long inspirational workshop where these ‘achievers’ will be personally honoured by Mr. Gandhi. “Those achieving the target will either be taken to New Delhi for personal meeting with Mr. Gandhi if he is unable to come to Telangana,” he said.

Those enrolled as members of the Telangana Congress will be covered by ₹2-lakh insurance cover. “We always had a great number of sympathisers and voters apart from active members. We want to streamline the system now, keeping the party workers’ welfare as central theme,” Mr. Revanth Reddy told The Hindu.