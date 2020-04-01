Wanaparthy DSP warns lockdown violators of ‘corona treatment’

There seems to be no let-up in complaints of police high-handedness in the State, with another incident coming to light on Wednesday.

In a video, in possession with The Hindu, Wanaparthy DSP Kammaripally Mallikarjuna Kiran Kumar is seen warning villagers that the police will cane the backs of lockdown violators with rough wooden sticks that are fitted with sharp nails.

“The flesh from your backs will fly off, and you will not be able to move for at least two months. I urge the sarpanch and other village heads to spread the message among youth, especially those consuming alcohol, gambling and playing cricket,” he said while addressing villagers over the public address system, in the presence of several police officers.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in Kanimetta village of Kothakota mandal in the district even as Mandal Parishad president (MPP) Gunta Mounika was seen standing next to the DSP. Further, Mr. Kumar said that he had already instructed the circle inspector and sub-inspectors to raid the villages soon after getting information and shift the violators to the district headquarters.

According to him, in Wanaparthy, the police have started ‘corona treatment’, a new technique in which rough wooden sticks with sharp protrusions are used to thrash people. “The flesh from your backs will fly off when you're trashed with these sticks, with your pants down. Now, you decide if want to get the treatment or stay safe at home and contain the spread of the virus,” the DSP threatened, adding that the sole purpose of his visit to the village was only to send this message.

The officer in question did not return the calls from The Hindu. However, one of his subordinates in the district maintained that Mr. Kumar intends to instil fear among people since they are regularly defying the lockdown. “We received several complaints from that village. His address to the villagers should not be seen in a negative light since several people have been very unruly and have no regard for the law,” he said.

Ever since the lockdown was announced, many such incidents of boastful police threats of violence have been reported from different parts of the State, with many threats quickly turning into atrocities. Videos from all parts of the State are commonly seen on social media, where police officers were thrashing and abusing doctors, nurses, journalists and several others who come under essential services.

On Tuesday, Khammam Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal attached Mudigonda SI Satish Kumar to Armed Reserved Headquarters after he was caught on camera thrashing a few gamblers outside their houses, which evoked much criticism.

Last week, Khammam ACP Ganesh was attached to the DGP office here for assaulting a young lady doctor, who was on her way to a hospital.

The police excess on general public goes in the face of the ‘People Friendly Policing’ initiated and promoted by DGP M. Mahender Reddy.