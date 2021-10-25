Walled enclosure found at Qutb Shahi Tombs

The battlement that has been unravelled during conservation work at the Qutb Shahi tombs complex.

Hyderabad

25 October 2021 23:54 IST

The wall is shaped like a battlement, says CEO of Aga Khan Trust for Culture

Conservation architects at the Qutb Shahi Tombs complex have uncovered an old battlement wall that enclosed the tombs of Hayat Bakshi Begum and her husband Sultan Qutb Shah.

“It was covered with a layer of concrete but when we chipped away, we discovered the wall which is shaped like a battlement,” informed Ratish Nanda, CEO of Aga Khan Trust for Culture, which is carrying out work for Department of Archaeology and Museums, Telangana.

“We will strengthen it so that it lasts for a long time and people get to see the architectural style of the Qutb Shahis,” said Mr. Nanda.

This is the second time when a walled enclosure has been discovered at the Qutb Shahi Tombs complex.

A few years earlier, architects working on the site discovered that the tomb of the founder of the dynasty Sultan Quli was in the centre of a square garden enclosure. The discovery of an enclosing wall is not a surprise as walled gardens are the definition of paradise in Old Persian. The discovery of the wall was among several findings that the State government and AKTC shared on Monday during a press event.

“This site has been full of surprises. The amazing stucco work on Sultan Quli’s tomb was covered with a layer of concrete. The coloured tiles of Sultan Qutb Shah’s were covered with limestone. We restored graves which were covered under layers of soil,” said Mr. Nanda, describing some of the work that is being carried out at the site. The QS tombs complex have been subjected to a series of conservation/restoration efforts over the past so many years.

The Qutb Shahi tombs complex has been on the tentative list of World Heritage Sites since 2010 and the State government is now trying to push the case to get the nomination. However, one of the sticking points has been the stalled interpretation centre that the State government is constructing in the land where the Deccan Park was built in the early 21st century.