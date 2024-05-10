Wall collapse: Five, including builder, arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons, including the builder, were arrested by the Bachupally police after a compound wall collapse killed seven persons and injured another seven on Wednesday.

Venkana Arvind Reddy, the builder and owner of Rize Developers; Murugesan Sathish Kumar, site engineer; Mariya Francis Xavier Raj, project manager; and the contractors Dhadiyala Rajesh and Allu Ram Reddy were arrested by the police on Wednesday. “They were produced in the court for judicial remand on Thursday,” the officials informed.

The five were booked for negligence under Sections 304-II and 337 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Five of the seven bodies have been sent to their native places in Chhattisgarh and Odisha for final rites while two bodies have been cremated in Bansilalpet, Hyderabad following the post-mortem in Gandhi Hospital,” the officials said.

