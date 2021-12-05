Walking encyclopedia on finances, trusted lieutenant of CMs

Opposition loved Rosaiah for his endearing simplicity, respected him for his vast knowledge on finances

Evocative yet mesmerising, eloquent yet provocative, funny yet stirring, and towering yet trusted – all these human qualities and emotions were packed into one politician that Andhra Pradesh Assembly witnessed for more than four decades, and so did scores of politicians from different eras and ideologically-opposite views.

Witty retorts

The Opposition hated to be targeted in the Assembly due to his witty retorts but loved him for his endearing simplicity, respected him for his vast knowledge on finances and his elephant memory of legislative rules and procedures. That is how the two Telugu States will remember Konijeti Rosaiah for a long time to come.

Trust was his forte and no wonder most Chief Ministers entrusted him with important portfolios like Finance and Home. He was always the first one the Treasury benches used to look for assistance in the Assembly when the Opposition was on fire. He would douse them with statistics and political punches loaded with wit and sarcasm, and pushed them on the back foot.

Considered a walking encyclopedia on State finances, he was always the first choice as the Finance Minister for most Congress CMs. The opportunity to present 15 budgets and seven budgets consecutively doesn’t come without a firm grip on money matters and leaders’ trust.

Worth emulating

TPCC president Revanth Reddy said that he commanded respect from the Treasury benches as well as the Opposition for his vast knowledge and he was worth emulating by those taking baby steps in politics. “I have personally benefited with his deep understanding of issues,” he said in his tribute.

Senior leaders attribute his powerful debates in the Legislative Council in the 80s pushing the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) into a corner, ultimately forcing the then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao to abolish the Legislative Council itself to escape his onslaught.

Clad in spotless khadi dhoti and shirt, he resembled a true Gandhian, and followed the same principles throughout his political career. IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao recalled that even at the peak of Telangana agitation, he always assured them that Parliament’s decision on a separate State would be respected by him as a true believer of democratic principles.