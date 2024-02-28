ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon held as part of Financial Literacy Week 

February 28, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Senior officials of RBI and various banks participating in the programme in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Telangana, organised a ‘2K Walkathon’ in Osmania University Campus here on Tuesday as part of Financial Literacy Week being observed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from February 26 to March 1.

Around 400 officials from the RBI and various other banks, besides students from the university, participated in the programme, said SBI, which is the SLBC convenor in the State.

RBI Regional Director K Nikhila, addressing the participants after the walkathon, said the theme of Financial Literacy Week 2024 is ‘Make a Right Start: Become Financially Smart’. The target segment of the FLW this year is students/young adults.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Rajesh Kumar appreciated all banks for actively participating in the programme and appealed to them to conduct financial literacy competitions among school and colleges students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US