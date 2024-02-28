Walkathon held as part of Financial Literacy Week 

February 28, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Telangana, organised a ‘2K Walkathon’ in Osmania University Campus here on Tuesday as part of Financial Literacy Week being observed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from February 26 to March 1.

Around 400 officials from the RBI and various other banks, besides students from the university, participated in the programme, said SBI, which is the SLBC convenor in the State.

RBI Regional Director K Nikhila, addressing the participants after the walkathon, said the theme of Financial Literacy Week 2024 is ‘Make a Right Start: Become Financially Smart’. The target segment of the FLW this year is students/young adults.

SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Rajesh Kumar appreciated all banks for actively participating in the programme and appealed to them to conduct financial literacy competitions among school and colleges students.