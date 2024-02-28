GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Walkathon held as part of Financial Literacy Week 

February 28, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Senior officials of RBI and various banks participating in the programme in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Senior officials of RBI and various banks participating in the programme in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Telangana, organised a ‘2K Walkathon’ in Osmania University Campus here on Tuesday as part of Financial Literacy Week being observed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from February 26 to March 1.

Around 400 officials from the RBI and various other banks, besides students from the university, participated in the programme, said SBI, which is the SLBC convenor in the State.

RBI Regional Director K Nikhila, addressing the participants after the walkathon, said the theme of Financial Literacy Week 2024 is ‘Make a Right Start: Become Financially Smart’. The target segment of the FLW this year is students/young adults.

SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Rajesh Kumar appreciated all banks for actively participating in the programme and appealed to them to conduct financial literacy competitions among school and colleges students.

Related Topics

personal finance / banking / non-formal education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.