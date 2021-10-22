Walk with me to understand people’s plight: Sharmila

Y. S. Sharmila during his padayatra in Rangareddy district.

Hyderabad

22 October 2021 22:13 IST

President of YSR Telangana Party, Y.S. Sharmila has challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to walk with him to realise the plight of people in Telangana and why people want Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy’s kind of rule in the State.

Ms. Sharmila, who is on a padayatra in Telangana, alleged that KCR had cheated all sections and not a single promise he made to people had been fulfilled. She asked if Dalita Bandhu was not introduced for Huzurabad bypoll why it was not introduced across the state and why it didn’t start in a SC constituency.

Appealing to people in the old Ranga Reddy district where she is presently on a padaytra, she asked people to question the TRS that was harrassing them using GO 111 and the ‘inefficient’ Dharani portal that had increased the grievances of people than solving them.

Advertising

Advertising

She said both KCR and his son K.T. Rama Rao were good at misleading people with impressive statements but not fulfilling their duties as administrators. Women, Dalits and even small children were also not safe in Telangana, she alleged. Double bedroom houses scheme was a mirage, she said and reminded that YSR government constructed more than 40 lakh houses. And he did not impose any additional taxes in his entire tenure.