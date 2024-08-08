Walk-in interviews to fill 235 posts Gandhi and Osmania Medical Colleges

The Health, Medical, and Family Welfare department of Telangana has announced a walk-in interview recruitment drive to fill 235 vacant positions at Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Medical College.

The walk-in interviews are scheduled for August 9, with the provisional list to be released on August 12. Objections can be submitted on August 13, and the final selection list will be published on August 14, the notification said.

According to the notification, 175 positions will be available at Osmania Medical College, including 8 Professors, 23 Associate Professors, 111 Assistant Professors, and 33 Senior Residents. At Gandhi Medical College, 60 positions will be filled, consisting of 3 Professors, 29 Assistant Professors, 24 Senior Residents, and 4 Tutors.

The Director of Medical Education (DME) will oversee the recruitment at Gandhi Medical College, while the Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) will handle the recruitment at Osmania Medical College.