Walk in interviews for civil assistant surgeon, other posts today

HYDERABAD

27 April 2021 23:56 IST

Walk in interviews for the posts of civil assistant surgeons, general medicine duty officers and lab technicians in different government hospitals will be held on April 28.

Eligible candidates interested to work in government institutions to serve COVID patients can attend the interview at 10 a.m. at Harihara Kala Bhavan in Secunderabad. They should carry applications along with guidelines downloaded from district official website www.hyderabad.telangana.gov.in along with relevant original certificates for verification at the time of interview.

The interviews have been arranged in line with the recent government orders for recruitment of 16 civil assistant surgeons (anaesthesia), 13 civil assistant surgeons (general medicine), eight civil assistant surgeons (pulmonary medicine), two general duty medical officers and 28 lab technicians. The government had invited applications from eligible persons to work in the posts temporarily on outsourcing basis for a period of three months.

