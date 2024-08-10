GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Walk and cycle ride to promote clay Ganesha idols

Kapra Lake Revival group Hyderabad Cycling Revolution is on a mission to raise awareness about clay idols and and save Kapra lake

Published - August 10, 2024 03:02 pm IST

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
A hand painted poster made for the event by a member of Hyderabad Urban Sketchers

A hand painted poster made for the event by a member of Hyderabad Urban Sketchers

To bring awareness and promote the purchase of clay Ganesha idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, Kapra Lake Revival Group and Hyderabad Cycling Revolution are organising a cycle ride and walk from ECIL to Neredmet crossroads. Kapra lake is in Sainikpuri, Secunderabad. The aim of the walk and ride is to draw people’s attention to the harm caused to the lakes by immersing Ganesha statues made of plaster of Paris and toxic colours. The lake has been restored to some extent and slightly beautified with a walking path.

The restoration of the lake was done by clearing water hyacinth and other debris that was continuously dumped into the lake. Manognya Reddy, who is actively involved in the save Kapra lake drive, says the drive is to make people aware that they can immerse their Ganesha idols at home in a clean bucket of water if they use clay statues.

“Our focus is not just on buyers; we also want to help idol sellers understand their contribution to the environment by not selling idols made of PoP. Through this drive we also want those interested to come forward and train the PoP idol makers and sellers on how to make idols with clay.” 

Manognya points out, “It is not about discouraging the immersion of PoP idols in the Kapra lake or any other lake. We emphasise avoiding mixing clays from one place (pond) to the another, as per environmentalists’ suggestions.” 

Kapra lake in Sainikpuri

Kapra lake in Sainikpuri

While promoting use of idols, the campaigners urge the government to provide clay-makers with sufficient tools and training so that their livelihood is not harmed. 

Manognya points out Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) provides artificial water bodies for immersion of bigger clay statues. “It was done last year but there was no awareness. We urge society members to use the artificial water body arrangements or go for immersion at artificial lakes made especially for idol immersion needs,” she added.  

Related Topics

Hyderabad / religious festival or holiday / environmental pollution / nature

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.