Wales to hone job skills of TS youth

MoU with Wales government to promote entrepreneurship among local students

To promote research, entrepreneurship, and innovation and improving employability and skills among students in Telangana, the Government of Wales and the Telangana government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy was present on the occasion while Education Minister of Wales, Kirsty Williams joined online for the ceremony. Barbara Wickham OBE, Director India, British Council; Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, South India; T. Papi Reddy, Chairman of Telangana State Higher Education Council; R. Limbadri, vice chairman, TSCHE and Sreenivas Rao, secretary, TSCHE were among present.

The MoU will facilitate the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial programmes in Telangana and contribute to increased research and social linkages in the field of Higher Education between the two entities and is a result of longstanding collaboration between the Telangana government and the UK.

Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy said the programmes planned under the MoU will ensure long-lasting academic and social linkages with the higher education institutions in Wales.

Ms. Wickham said this first-of-its-kind partnership between an Indian state and Wales will help strengthen international exchange between the higher education sectors of India and the UK, leading to greater research, innovation and stronger education systems.

Prof. Papi Reddy felt the Welsh Government’s global outlook and expertise were invaluable while Prof. Limbadri said the programmes will ensure that our students are trained as per the global assessment standards.