WALC to be replicated across city

The Water Leadership and Conservation (WALC) programme, taken up on experimental basis in Sanath Nagar to control drinking water wastage, will now be replicated across the city, said managing director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, M. Dana Kishore.

He announced this at a meeting with NGO groups on Tuesday. A total of 300 volunteers from 16 NGOs will participate in the programme to begin from February 1 and continue for six months. Together with local water board officials, linemen, self help groups, senior citizens, and colony associations, these volunteers will identify areas where large amount of water is being wasted. Each house in the areas will be given colour coding based on the water being wasted, and awareness will be spread about conservation of water.