Waiting for that elusive second dose

This is a sample of the overwhelming response from our readers sharing their vaccination experience with us:

Acute shortage

For the past 15 days, there is an acute shortage of vaccines at hospitals in our area. Though the slots are getting booked through Co-Win App, scheduled vaccinations are getting cancelled. There is no one to attend to our calls at the hospital help desk and upon reaching the hospitals we see a ‘no vaccine available’ notice. I request the authorities concerned to ensure supply of vaccines to hospitals in ECIL area at the earliest.

Parimala.G.Tadas,

A.S. Rao Nagar

Uncertainty

First dose of Covaxin was administered on March 18 at an Ameerpet hospital but when I approached them after 28 days for the second dose, I was told about non-availability of vaccine. Since April 17, I have been in regular touch with the hospital, but was told there is no stock of the vaccine and was asked to try my luck in other hospitals. I am wondering whether I have to go for fresh doses again if I fail to get my second dose in the next five days.

P.S. Raman,

Ameerpet

Endless wait

I had my first dose of Covaxin on March 20 at a private hospital in Chandanagar. I have to take the second dose by May 1 and have been trying to book it since April 17 on the government website which says: “No appointment is available” whenever I open it. I do not know what to do if I miss the last date.

A.Balakrishnan,

BHEL R.C. Puram

Lack of information

I am a senior citizen and my sister is 78 years old. We have been running from pillar to post to get the second dose of Covaxin as almost six weeks have lapsed since we took the first dose. Co-Win registration site did not mention which vaccine is available in which centre. It was only after going to the vaccination centre that we were told about it. We were forced to return as our vaccine was not available. It has happened four times so far. It would be of much help if at least Covaxin centres are designated or the portal shows which vaccine is available where.

P.B.V.K. Prasad,

Hyderabad

Manual registrations

I booked a vaccination slot online at a private hospital at Attapur but was asked to fill up the registration form manually when I reached there. That process took about two hours waiting amid the crowd that didn't bother to maintain social distancing or wear masks. Even for the second dose, the registration form did not contain any columns regarding the first dose or second dose. When I told the staff that I was there for my second dose, I realised they had assumed it was my first dose. Registrations should be streamlined online with timeslots so that unnecessary crowding at vaccination centre can be avoided in view of the surge in cases.

I.V. Prabhakara Rao,

Vanasthalipuram