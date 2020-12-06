Wait for flood relief resumption

The distribution of relief was stopped for GHMC polls

Tall claims on COVID safety fall flat!

During the run-up to the December 1 polling, the State Election Commission (SEC) and the GHMC authorities had made repeated claims that all COVID safety measures were being taken at the polling stations. However, the so called ‘safety norms’ were not visible during a visit to polling stations in Kukatpally and Moosapet circles on polling day. Social distancing of electors was, of course, not needed at many polling stations throughout the polling hours as the turnout of voters was very thin. When asked about the absence of norms, presiding officer of a polling station in Allwyn Colony ward said he was not aware of them.

All eyes on resumption of flood relief

With the culmination of the election for the GHMC, which witnessed a high decibel campaign by political parties, all eyes are now on resumption of the distribution of relief to families that were affected by the devastating flood.

The government started distribution of relief of ₹10,000 to each of the affected families, the process had to be put on hold after the declaration of the election schedule amid allegations from the opposition parties over ‘targeted’ distribution of relief amounts. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced in the public meeting he addressed in L.B. Stadium that distribution of relief would start from December 7.

With just a day left for the deadline, the families of victims are anxiously waiting for the resumption of distribution of relief. It has to be seen whether the process will start and if it indeed resumes, whether the government takes steps to avoid scope for charges by the opposition parties.

Real estate needs help

The real estate sector had been the worst-hit by the COVID pandemic with property transactions coming to a near naught for a few months. And the government’s decision to stop registration for overhauling the Revenue administration bringing in new legislations further hit it after the transactions resumed to some extent.

The sector which contributes a major chunk of revenue to the government ex-chequer suffered further when the High Court stayed the registration or mutation of non-agricultural property transactions through Dharani till December 8. It is now to be seen how the government presents the case to get the stay vacated in the coming days and ensure that the transactions gather pace.

(B. Chandrashekhar and M. Rajeev)