V.V.S. Laxman’s sweet gesture

It was a gesture that floored the ground staff of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor and cricketing legend V.V.S. Laxman walked across the cricket ground at the end of the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the home team and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night, to personally thank the ground staff for what he said was “an amazing job of getting the pitch and the entire playing area to such a wonderful condition.”

Just as the ground staff were wrapping up after the presentation ceremony, Mr. Laxman was seen walking towards them and even took pictures.

And, he did so with a purpose — to tell the cricketing world about the ground staff’s efficacy under trying circumstances. Mr. Laxman had incidentally posted pictures of the pitch with wide cracks 10 days before the striking staff rejoined duty, on Twitter.

It may be recalled that the ground staff was on strike demanding that all their dues, including pending salary for three months since January, be cleared, raising serious doubts about how IPL matches would be held here. Only when the Hyderabad High Court appointed the administrators did the staff relent.

“We were all thrilled at Laxman sir’s gesture. We are glad that our efforts were recognised by someone of his stature,” was their unanimous reaction.