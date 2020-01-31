Vulture sanctuary in cold storage

The proposal for a vulture sanctuary in Kagaznagar and Asifabad divisions of the Kumram Bheem Asifabad district has been lying in cold storage, although clearance was obtained from the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) three years ago.

Meanwhile, increased visits by transient tigers in the corridor area which falls into Kagaznagar division add urgency to the proposal, say officials.

Named tentatively ‘Jatayu Wildlife Sanctuary’, the safe haven was proposed for the critically endangered Long Billed Vulture species (Gyps indicus) after a committee of the birds was found nesting and breeding in Palarapu cliff habitat in Penchikalpet range of Bejjur reserve forest block in 2013.

The sanctuary was to be declared on about 398 square kilometres (39,800 hectares) of the area, covering Girelly, Bejjur and Gudem forest blocks with Rebbana, Karjelly, Bejjur and Penchikalpet ranges.

The proposal received a nod from the SBWL in February 2017, and was forwarded to the State government for approval, where it has been lying since.

“The proposal is very much alive, as the government has not rejected it. If approved, it will be a boost for conservation efforts, as the region is also home to other important species,” said a senior official of the Wildlife wing of the Forest department.

Apart from Long Billed Vultures, the region is home to raptor species such as eagles, owls, kites, falcons, and shikras, as its topography, rich in hillocks and cliffs, serves as ideal nesting space for the birds of prey.

“Other than these, Kagaznagar is home to four-horned Antelope, and a potential habitat for Gaur or Indian bison,” said the official.

The proposal for a sanctuary assumes significance also in the context of several instances of tiger sighting reported from the division. At least 10 big cats were seen rambling in the corridor to the Kawal Tiger Reserve in recent times, officials said. Though they are transient visitors from the neighbouring sanctuaries of Maharashtra, protection and conservation efforts could encourage them to make Kagaznagar their home, they say.

Declaration as sanctuary would mean better focus and Central funding for the area. Entry regulations may be imposed, cattle grazing can be regulated, forest fire may be controlled, and also, no developmental activities may be permitted without approval from the National Board for Wildlife, say officials.