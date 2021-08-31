VTGCET results announced

Results of V Class Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (VTGCET) for admission into 5th standard in Social, Tribal and BC Welfare and General Residential Educational Institutions Societies for the academic year 2021-2022 were released by the Minister for Scheduled Caste Development department Koppula Eshwar.

About 50% of the total seats are to be alloted to candidates in local constituencies. A total of 74,075 candidates had appeared for the entrance exam which was conducted on July 18 and total available seats in social, tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Societies combined are 48,320.

The candidates are instructed to visit the following websites to view the results and for other admission related queries — www.tswreis.in, www.tresidential.cgg.gov.in, www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in, www.mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in and www.tgcet.cgg.gov.in.