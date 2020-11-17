VRS to TRS will help remove LRS , says BJP

HYDERABAD

17 November 2020 22:22 IST

‘Advancing GHMC polls a mockery of democracy’

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party has appealed to the people of twin cities to support its party candidates in the GHMC polls to "remove LRS" as the TRS Government was forced to reduce the property tax due to the Dubbak bypoll effect. Give 'VRS to TRS' by voting our candidates so that it will reduce corruption among the ruling combine corporators and make MLAs/Ministers focus on people's issues," said convenor of party election committee and national OBC president K. Laxman on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference flanked by chairman of the committee and Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, he accused the government of advancing the polls without the present council not completing its term thereby making a mockery of democracy where even the voters list preparation is not complete.

“This is because of fear of losing out to the BJP and to prevent debate on the "failures" in improving the city infrastructure, tardy 2BHK houses construction, unemployment and corruption of the TRS-MIM combine in the last five years. Post Dubbak victory, the political climate is favouring us and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is well aware of it so was in a tearing hurry in making his son K.T. Rama Rao announce "temporary sops" to lure the electorate,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

This was to cover up for the “mismanagement” of relief and rehabilitation during the recent floods and lack of empathy during the COVID-19 surge leaving common people at the mercy of corporate hospitals fleecing and keeping just one Gandhi Hospital open in the government sector, alleged the BJP leader.

Mr. Laxman claimed the TRS has won three successive elections making the same assurances but the "big talk" and "no action on ground" is quite stark to people at large. "The poor people especially feel cheated. Hence, this is the right moment to begin the political burial of the family rule. Last minute freebies, using police force and official machinery will be of no help to TRS as the Dubbaka people have shown clearly," he pointed out.

Mr. Kishan Reddy demanded the government to explain its contribution for the city's development and people's welfare. "The TRS government has totally failed in all basic aspects of good roads, drinking water and sewage as was exposed during recent floods when upto 20 lakh were affected. CM KCR's promise to develop adopting a municipal division has fallen flat. The metro rail construction was not allowed into the old city and delays caused ₹3,500 crore loss while no funds are made available for MMTS Phase-2. Its contribution towards public transport is zero," he asserted.

The BJP has been consulting with residential welfare associations, retired officials, intellectuals, voluntary organisations for a city manifesto is under preparation by former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, he added.