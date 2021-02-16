VROs worried over collection of caste, community data

They fear discrimination when they get attached to other departments

At a time when the Village Revenue Officers (VROs) in the State are in a peculiar situation best described themselves as “neither here nor there”, a circular issued by the government, which seeks information on their caste and community, has pushed them into consternation further.

According to official sources, the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) which is being handled by the Chief Secretary himself has issued a “most urgent” circular on February 13 asking the District Collectors to send information about the VROs, the posts which stand abolished by the State government from September 9 last year as part of the revenue reforms, in three annexures.

When the abolishment of the posts was announced, the government assured them to adjust and absorb them into different government departments based on their qualifications. However, they remain unattached to any department even five months after the abolition of the posts.

“In spite of not attached to any department we are getting sandwiched between the District Collectors and tahsildars as the former are giving us some tasks, work related to administration in different nature, while the latter are keeping us away in any matter,” said president of Telangana VROs’ Association Golconda Satish.

The VROs, whose working strength was 5,485 as on the date of abolition of the posts, are apprehensive about the new information sought about them through the fresh circular. It is stated that the fresh circular was issued after finding variation in the reports submitted by district administrations.

“We are worried about the information sought on caste and community of the VROs as we fear discrimination in the guise of it, as and when the State government puts in motion our absorption into other departments,” Mr. Satish said.

The District Collectors have been asked to treat the matter (circular) of sending information as most immediate. In annexure-i the details of VROs working in the district in a 18-column proforma has been sought, while in the annexure-ii details actual working, information on their suspension or disciplinary action, if any, ACB cases against them, if any, and their record of absconding from duties and long leave, if any.

In annexure-iii, the details of VROs’ community and caste, education qualification, mode of appointment – direct recruitment or compassionate grounds or on promotion has been sought. Although, some officials have told them that caste and community information is being sought for their adjustment in other departments, the VROs’ association is not convinced.

Their position of not belonging to any department without any clarity on their cadre or category of post has mattered most when the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) has submitted its report without any place or pay structure – present or recommended – in the report.

“We need clarity on our position and future, including pay revision and promotions,” Mr. Golconda Satish said adding that they had played a key role in implementing several welfare schemes.