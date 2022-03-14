VRA found murdered in tahsildar’s office

A 50-year-old village revenue assistant (VRA) was found brutally murdered on the premises of the tahsildar’s office in Kannepalli mandal of Mancherial district in the early hours of Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Durgam Bapu, VRA, Kothapalli, Kannepalli mandal.

The ghastly murder has sent shockwaves across Kannepalli mandal.

Sources said Durgam Bapu was in the office alone late on Sunday night when some unidentified persons attacked him with knives and stabbed him to death.

His body was found lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit open early Monday morning.

On being informed about the gruesome incident by the locals, the police arrived at the murder spot and shifted the body to the mortuary.

Police suspect personal enmity to be the reason behind the brutal killing.

According to police sources, the deceased had an old rivalry with some persons in his native village, which is suspected to be the trigger for the gory murder.

The Kannepalli police registered a case and are investigating the murder of the VRA from all possible angles including previous rivalry, land and work-related issues, if any.