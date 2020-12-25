VP to deliver 3rd Vajpayee memorial lecture today

HYDERABAD

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will deliver the third Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture organised by New Delhi-based India Foundation on the topic ‘Building democratic consensus - the Vajpayee way’ at a star hotel here on Saturday.

The earlier two lectures in the series were delivered by former Union Minister Arun Jaitley and former President of India Pranab Mukherjee respectively.

India Foundation invited a few eminent citizens to the lecture even while adhering to strict COVID norms. They included Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha, former commander-in-chief Western Naval Command.

