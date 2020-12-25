Hyderabad

VP to deliver 3rd Vajpayee memorial lecture today

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will deliver the third Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture organised by New Delhi-based India Foundation on the topic ‘Building democratic consensus - the Vajpayee way’ at a star hotel here on Saturday.

The earlier two lectures in the series were delivered by former Union Minister Arun Jaitley and former President of India Pranab Mukherjee respectively.

India Foundation invited a few eminent citizens to the lecture even while adhering to strict COVID norms. They included Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha, former commander-in-chief Western Naval Command.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2020 12:02:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/vp-to-deliver-3rd-vajpayee-memorial-lecture-today/article33420173.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY