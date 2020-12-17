VP hopeful of solution to farmers’ issues

‘Both govt. and farmers willing to talk to each other’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed the hope that a reasonable solution would be found to the issues raised by agitating farmers since the government and the farmers were willing to talk to each other.

Speaking at an awards ceremony jointly organised by Rythu Nestham and Muppavarapu Foundation at the Swarna Bharat Trust in Muchintal on the city outskirts, Mr. Naidu referred to media reports on the demands of the agitating farmers and the response of the representatives of the Central government and added that he saw possibility of a certain meeting ground.

He expected both sides to crystallise the meeting point based on an understanding of each other’s position.

He expressed the hope that both the sides would have a fruitful and meaningful dialogue.

“Restriction-free marketing of farm produce has been a long-standing demand which even I had articulated several times. ‘One country and one food zone’ has been the demand for a long time,” he pointed out.

He said that both the Centre and State governments should work as ‘Team India’ in addressing the needs of farmers. He said that apart from remunerative prices, farmers should be provided with timely and affordable credit.

Awards presented

Prof. Sarvareddy Venkureddy was awarded the Life Achievement Award and Brigadier Pogula Ganesha was given the Krishi Ratna by the Vice President.

Awards were also presented to farmers, extension officers, scientists, agricultural journalists and producers of short films on agriculture.

Mr. Naidu appreciated the founder of Rythu Nestham, Padma Shri awardee Shri Yadlapalli Venkateswara Rao, for supporting the farming community through its monthly agricultural magazines.

He also complimented Mr. Harshavardhan, who was founder of the Muppavarapu Foundation, for coming forward to support the winners of this year’s short film competitions.