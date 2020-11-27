Voters in Saroornagar divided across the line

Road digging work in progress at Saroornagar causing inconvenience to residents. (R) Garbage from surrounding localities being dumped in Saroornagar tank.

HYDERABAD

27 November 2020 00:39 IST

Some of them got timely help during floods while some are disappointed over no relief

Coming on the heels of the devastating floods in which the region was battered blue just over a month ago, GHMC elections are of special significance this time for the residents of Saroornagar division, on the eastern side of the city.

There may be two sections of voters divided across the line, one who got timely help during the floods, and the other the disgruntled lot who are mighty displeased about the flood response of the government.

Comprising 59,467 voters distributed across 83 polling station limits, Saroornagar is undisputedly one among the sizeable divisions in GHMC and the largest not only in the immediate Saroornagar circle, but also the LB Nagar Zone.

Advertising

Advertising

The division, not very long ago a rural suburb of the city, includes scores of colonies predominantly populated by middle income classes who typically frown at issues such as bad roads, drainage overflow and traffic problems.

Starting with colonies such as Vijayapuri and Lakshmi Nagar on the northern side of the road, the division extends to HUDA Complex, Victoria Memorial, Bapu Nagar, Venkateshwara Colony, Cherukuthota Colony, HUDA Colony, Pochammabagh, and several others on the other flank.

The demographic composition is also the cause for concern about the voter turnout, due to the probability of people preferring not to venture out for fear of contracting the COVID-19 infection.

Of the total 11 contestants, six are Independents, and the remaining are from TRS, BJP, Congress, CPI and TDP, in the division reserved for women in General category.

On behalf of TRS, the incumbent corporator, Anitha Reddy Parupalli has filed nomination papers once again, while from BJP, Akula Srivani is contesting. Kalpana Kumari Yendra, Chikkula Jayamma, and Rayabandi Shoba Rani are contesting from TDP, Congress and CPI respectively.

“This region is besotted with several problems such as damaged roads, drainage problems, contaminated drinking water, and lack of public toilets and street-lights. The erstwhile corporator has done next to nothing to resolve these issues. People are looking for change,” Ms. Srivani said speaking to the media during her rally.

Ms. Anitha Reddy, meanwhile, is banking heavily on the TRS government’s schemes for the poor, such as pensions for the aged, and Kalyana Lakshmi, in her campaign.

Flood relief distribution might emerge as the determinant factor in the elections, and so could be the young voters.

“There are several eligible sufferers who have not got the relief amount, and there are also those who got the sums without suffering any loss. Young voters are clearly inclined to vote in large numbers this time, which might end up tilting the balance,” said Parameshwar, a retail kirana merchant at Pochammabagh.