Voter rolls, polling stations of GP, mandal vacancies to be finalised by April 15

HYDERABAD

05 April 2021 00:18 IST

The final ward-wise gram panchayat electoral rolls for ordinary and casual vacancies will be published by the District Panchayat Officers (DPOs) concerned on April 12 and the territorial constituency wise rolls of MPTCs and Adilabad ZPTC will be published on April 15 by the MPDOs and CEO of Adilabad ZPP.

According to a circular issued by the State Election Commission on Saturday, the names of polling stations for the vacancies will be published on April 14.

Preparation of the draft list of polling stations will be completed by April 6, draft publication of list of polling stations on April 7, claims and objections will be received from April 7 to 10, meeting with representatives of political parties will be held on April 9, disposal of objections and claims will be done on April 11 and approval of the list of polling stations by the district election authority will be done on April 12.

Elections to 20 gram panchayats, including the posts of all sarpanches and all 186 wards, 105 other vacancies of sarpanches, 2,102 ward members, 60 MPTCs and one ZPTC, would be held soon after completion of the preparatory work.