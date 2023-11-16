Voter awareness programme for transgender persons held

November 16, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

A voter awareness campaign for the members of transgender community was conducted under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme here on Thursday.

The programme was organised as part of the targeted interventions to enhance voter participation.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Pamela Satpathy exhorted all the 56 registered transgender voters in the district to exercise their right to vote in the November 30 Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that voter awareness programmes were being organised across the district under SVEEP to enhance voter participation and ensure 100% polling in the Assembly polls.

District Welfare Officer, Karimnagar, Saraswathi, Sakhi Centre organizer Lakshmi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.