Voter awareness programme for transgender persons held

November 16, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A voter awareness campaign for the members of transgender community was conducted under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme here on Thursday.

The programme was organised as part of the targeted interventions to enhance voter participation.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Pamela Satpathy exhorted all the 56 registered transgender voters in the district to exercise their right to vote in the November 30 Assembly elections.

She said that voter awareness programmes were being organised across the district under SVEEP to enhance voter participation and ensure 100% polling in the Assembly polls.

District Welfare Officer, Karimnagar, Saraswathi, Sakhi Centre organizer Lakshmi and others were present.

