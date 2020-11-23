‘Vote TRS: get vocal for local in GHMC polls’

HYDERABAD

KTR urges voters to support TRS instead of Delhi-based BJP, Congress

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao has asked the people living in GHMC areas to get “vocal for local” and support TRS instead of Delhi-based BJP or Congress.

Addressing road shows at Ashtalaxmi Arch Chowrastha in R.K.Puram, Big Bazar Chowrastha in Mansoorabad, near Rythu Bazar in Vanasthalipuram, near Indra-Nagendra theatres in Karmanghat and P&T Colony Chowrastha in L.B. Nagar on Monday, he said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was suggesting people to get vocal for local, why was the BJP against the PM’s slogan in Telangana.

Terming both the BJP and Congress as Delhi parties, he requested the voters to prefer a ‘galli’ (local) party like TRS in GHMC and Telangana. Criticising the BJP’s campaign issues such as offer to pay traffic violation challans by the civic body, the TRS leader sought to know what kind of message the BJP was planning to get across to the youth.

Rubbishing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claims of giving Telangana ₹1 lakh crore, Mr. Rama Rao said Telangana had contributed nearly ₹2.73 lakh crore to the Centre in the form of taxes since its formation in June 2014, while it had received only ₹1.4 lakh crore from the Centre. “In layman’s terms, Telangana has got only 50 paise per every ₹1 contributed by it to the Centre,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

The development taking place in BJP-ruled States such as Gujarat, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh had a contribution of taxes collected in Telangana too, the TRS working president said. Against the request for ₹1,350 crore flood assistance, the Centre had not trickled anything so far, he noted. However, Karnataka and Gujarat were given ample funds within days of their requests, he pointed out.

On Dubbak poll result, the TRS working president observed that while the TRS leaders were busy helping flood-affected people in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State, the BJP and Congress leaders were busy going round villages in the Assembly constituency seeking votes.