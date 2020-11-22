Vote for TRS, will address problems: Harish

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon people to vote for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the forthcoming municipal elections, promising to address their problems.

In a meeting held with residents of HIG Colony at Bharathi Nagar division on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said sitting corporator Sindhu Aadarsh Reddy has addressed several problems in the past and the remaining problems would be addressed in a systematic manner once the elections were over.

MLAs G. Mahipal Reddy, Ch. Kranthi Kiran and MLC V. Bhoopal Reddy also participated in the programme.