Hyderabad

Vote for TRS, will address problems: Harish

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon people to vote for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the forthcoming municipal elections, promising to address their problems.

In a meeting held with residents of HIG Colony at Bharathi Nagar division on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said sitting corporator Sindhu Aadarsh Reddy has addressed several problems in the past and the remaining problems would be addressed in a systematic manner once the elections were over.

MLAs G. Mahipal Reddy, Ch. Kranthi Kiran and MLC V. Bhoopal Reddy also participated in the programme.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2020 7:54:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/vote-for-trs-will-address-problems-harish/article33155050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY