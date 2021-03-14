Vote for people with clean record: parties

Political parties called upon graduates and professionals to reject candidates who tried to buy their vote through money or other means and ensure that people with good credentials are sent to the Legislature.
Party representatives also accused each other of mud-slinging, either charging with corrupt methods or spreading misinformation.
AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju in a statement here alleged that the TRS was resorting to massive illegal and unethical election practices by dispensing huge amounts of money and liquor.
He claimed that the ruling party leaders were trying to influence voters by distributing ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for each vote.
He said educated voters should not succumb to the pressures of the ruling party and those taking money don’t have the right to question the government on filling up vacancies or provide better employment opportunities.
Senior BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy said intellectuals should elect their own voices by casting votes to candidates who can question the government and keep the undemocratic practices in check.
In a statement here, he said BJP candidates have a clean record in public life and have been involved in raising their voice on people’s issues for long.
He pointed out that BJP candidates Ramachandra Rao and Premendar Reddy were not only fighters of the cause of the people but they are also good lawyers who can argue and talk about the issues of the people in the house of elders.
