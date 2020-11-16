Volunteers invited for webcasting GHMC polls

HYDERABAD

16 November 2020 20:09 IST

They would be trained, honorarium paid

GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority has invited interested candidates to participate in live webcasting of ordinary elections to GHMC council. Volunteers can enrol using the link https://bit.ly/GHMCELECTIONS-2020 or visit GHMC website or MyGHMC app.

Student volunteers must come with their laptops on poll day and days before the actual polling, which would be communicated later. They are expected to attend one hour training session which will be communicated in due course and material collection session on the pre-poll day along with the webcasting on the day of polling. Training date on webcasting details will be communicated later.

A lump sum honorarium will be paid and a participation certificate will be given. For queries, email to: ghmcelections2020@gmail.com, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising