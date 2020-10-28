Voluntary agency to relocate trees on old secretariat premises

HYDERABAD

28 October 2020 23:59 IST

May take 2 weeks to dig trees, trim and transport to private land in Shamshabad

After having spent a good part of Wednesday in trimming and replanting four 15-year old trees on the roadside which had fallen during the recent rains at the Malaysian Township in Kukatpally, a satisfied Uday Krishna Peddireddi wipes the sweat off his brow as he heads home.

While these were planted at the same location, a bigger task awaits him and the Vata Foundation of which he’s a founder-trustee. The government has decided to allow the voluntary body to relocate 80 fully grown trees from inside the secretariat complex bowing to vociferous demands from green activists. “We have received permission from the Tree Protection Committee (TPC). We will be starting work in the next few days. I reckon it could take about two weeks to dig the trees, trim them and transport them to a private land in Shamshabad. We will need a 80-tonne crane and make at least 60 trips including by a trailer for the 40-km journey,” says 50-year-old Mr. Uday Krishna.

Interestingly, the foundation (vatafoundation@gmail.com) is doing the work free of cost and has only sought government help in uprooting and loading them onto the trucks while the rest of the expenditure like cost of transport and re-plantation will be borne by the private party which is taking them.

“Many people are interested in sponsoring translocation of trees and are even ready to plant them in their own respective plots/properties. We have been repeatedly requesting GHMC, R&B and other departments to permit us to relocate fallen trees or trees likely to be cut down for road widening. Hundreds of trees fell during the recent rain in the twin cities,” he points out.

In fact, he and fellow volunteers of the foundation are keen to ‘save’ trees reportedly permitted to be felled by the TPC inside the secretariat. “Every tree can be saved, irrespective of its age and species. We are trying to get details on the precise number of trees,” says Mr. Uday Krishna.

The foundation has also come to know of many fully grown trees that are likely to be axed on the Gandipet main road for widening and are offering to relocate those too.