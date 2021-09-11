Volkswagen showcases Taigun in city

HYDERABAD

11 September 2021 22:49 IST

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India organised on Saturday a preview of Taigun in the city, its mid-sized SUV whose national launch is slated later this month.

“The southern market is extremely important for Volkswagen and we are happy to host our exclusive preview in Hyderabad. The State contributes significantly towards our sales in India,” Brand Director Ashish Gupta said in a release. The company is expected to announce the cost of the SUV at the national launch scheduled for September 23. Taigun is the first product under Volkswagen India 2.0 Project. The SUV will be available with two engine options -- 1.0L and 1.5L.

Pre-bookings for Taigun are open across the country via authorised Volkswagen dealerships and online booking platform, the company said. Sources said Volkswagen has received 9,000 bookings from across the country, of which 800 are from Telangana and 350 from Andhra Pradesh.

