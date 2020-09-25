Void made by SPB’s death can never be filled: CM

Politicians across parties express deep shock at his demise

Politicians across parties expressed deep shock at the demise of legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and offered condolences to the family members.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock and said that Balu, as SPB is affectionately called by his fans, won fans all over the country with thousands of melodious songs. The CM said it was unfortunate that best efforts by doctors could not save him.

He said the void created by his death could never be filled and praised his contributions as a playback singer, composer, and actor.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said she was deeply saddened and heartbroken. “Through his inimitable versatility and soulful singing, SPB garu had mesmerised millions of fans all over the globe for almost five decades,” she said.

“His demise is a great loss to the nation and to the field of art and music.”

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy expressed condolences to the family and said his voice will live forever.

In separate statements, they said the singer regaled music lovers across the country with his mellifluous voice in all languages. They said his versatile rendering of songs brought him fans across generations and they would ensure his voice lives among Telugus and music lovers of all languages.

BJP president Bandi Sanjay said SPB regaled millions of music lovers across generations with this versatility. He will forever remain in the hearts of people as long as music exists. He offered condolences to the bereaved family and millions of his fans.

Former CM of Andhra Pradesh K. Rosaiah recalled his association with the late SPB and said he has several memories of attending his shows over several decades.