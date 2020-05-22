VMware India, WE HUB join hands to help women return to tech careers

HYDERABAD

VMware India and Telangana government initiative for women entrepreneurs WE HUB have joined hands to help women return to technology careers.

As part of an MoU between them, the software company will extend its VMinclusion Taara’s upskilling and return to work programme to candidates selected by WE HUB.

“VMware and WE HUB aim to empower women with skills they need to return to their dormant/interrupted technology careers. The aim is to also provide a platform for deeper and better networking opportunities for women in technology,” a release on Friday said.

WE HUB, which seeks to provide a platform for women rejoining the workforce by enabling skill upgradation, networking opportunities and career options for them, will integrate modules on entrepreneurship as an addition to the curriculum. It will help enrol women who wish to return to the workforce so they can get up-to-speed with the skills needed to be effective in the ever-evolving tech industry.

The programme is open for women from across the country and who have not been working for six months or more. They will be selected on a ‘first-come-first-serve’ basis subject to fulfilling eligibility norms. It is also open to women who have completed their graduation at least 6 months ago and not yet found employment.

Since the programme is delivered online, it is self-paced, free of cost and thus easier for women on a break to complete the course based on their schedule.

Under VMinclusion Taara, free technical education and certification courses on digital business transformation technology are provided. Those enrolling get access to courses on VMware technology (Basics, Intermediate and Advanced Certification) and become VMware Certified Professionals. Upskilling and certification courses on cloud computing, virtualisation and networking are invaluable for women trying to rejoin the workforce after a hiatus or for those working to build their business in this era of technology disruption, the release said.