Viveka daughter alleges threat

Suneetha Reddy writes to Kadapa SP

Have associates of D. Siva Shankar Reddy, the prime suspect in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder, recently conducted a recce of his house in Pulivendula of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh?

Raising this question, the murdered YSRCP leader’s daughter Suneetha Reddy wrote to Kadapa Superintendent of Police on Friday requesting him to assess the threat perception to her family in the backdrop of such recce. A doctor, Ms. Suneetha Reddy said in the letter that on August 10 a bike-borne person was found moving suspiciously near her house in Pulivendula between 5.18 p.m. and 5.22 p.m.

The person crossed the house, went to the end of the road and returned within two minutes. He stopped in front of the compound wall of a neighbouring house, attended a phone call, removed the mask and went away, she narrated in the letter to the SP.

The suspect, later identified as Manikanta Reddy by local police, was a close associate of local YSR Congress leader D. Siva Shankar Reddy.

This “Siva Shankar Reddy is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of my father and I have made this allegation to every investigation officer since August, 2019,” Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter said in the letter.

She said that she was not sure why Manikanta Reddy was seen moving near their house. “This appears more like someone doing a recce of the house and surrounding areas,” she said in the letter. Ms. Suneeta requested the SP to examine the movement of Manikanta Reddy near her house in the backdrop of Siva Shankar Reddy being the prime suspect in her father’s murder case.

“His close associates are moving around my house,” the doctor said in the letter requesting the SP to analyse the threat perception to her family. Along with the letter, Ms. Suneetha Reddy sent a pen-drive containing video footage of the suspect’s movements at her house in Pulivendula on August 10.

The doctor said that she informed the local Circle Inspector over phone of the suspect’s movements on August 12.

The CI, after identifying the suspect and questioning him, said that person was a catering contractor. He told the police that he was looking out to rent a place in the area for his catering business.