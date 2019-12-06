Vital clues collected

Clues teams of Telangana police, which visited the site after the exchange of fire, collected material evidence from the spot that could turn vital during the investigation in the case. This include Gun Shot Residue (GSR) and some other materials.

The GSR will be deposited on the hands and clothes of any person while discharging a firearm. The material will be sent for forensic analysis. Among other materials collected from the spot include bullet shells, used cartridges, blood samples, pistols from the hands of the accused which they snatched from the police.

Prior to the exchange of fire, the police recovered the victim's phone, power bank and watch near the place where she was torched.

Earlier, the investigators recovered the lorry in which she was shifted to Chatanpalli from Thondupally.