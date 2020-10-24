Hyderabad

VIT donates Rs one crore to CMRF

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) donated Rs. One srore to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund for the relief and rehabilitation measures in the rain and flood-hit areas of the state. Registrar of VIT-AP University, C.L.V. Sivakumar handed over the Demand Draft for Rs. 1 Crore to Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday. VIT Founder and Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan said that it would help the State Government in its efforts to provide relief and rehabilitation to people.

