VIT-AP gains big in placements

25 December 2020 20:27 IST

The first batch of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Andhra Pradesh students, who will be graduating in May 2021, scored big with 419 job offers from 73 companies.

Many of these have secured Super Dream offers (CTC of ₹10 lakh and above per annum) right at the beginning of the season that began in July and it will continue till May 2021.

VIT-AP University student Harshvardhan Kushwaha, B. Tech with specialisation in Networking and Security has got the highest offer of ₹ 20 lakh per annum offer from CommVault. Some of the companies which gave big offers include Amazon, Philips, Volvo, Bank of America, JP Morgan, Citi Bank, Barclays, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Honeywell among others, according to S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor.

Among all the VIT campuses at Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal 7,403 job offers were rolled out by 382 companies through virtual campus recruitments this year. As many as 4,503 students have received multiple offers said G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, according to a statement here.