VIT-AP gains big in placements

The first batch of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Andhra Pradesh students, who will be graduating in May 2021, scored big with 419 job offers from 73 companies.
Many of these have secured Super Dream offers (CTC of ₹10 lakh and above per annum) right at the beginning of the season that began in July and it will continue till May 2021.
VIT-AP University student Harshvardhan Kushwaha, B. Tech with specialisation in Networking and Security has got the highest offer of ₹ 20 lakh per annum offer from CommVault. Some of the companies which gave big offers include Amazon, Philips, Volvo, Bank of America, JP Morgan, Citi Bank, Barclays, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Honeywell among others, according to S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor.
Among all the VIT campuses at Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal 7,403 job offers were rolled out by 382 companies through virtual campus recruitments this year. As many as 4,503 students have received multiple offers said G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, according to a statement here.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath