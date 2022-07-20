Viswambhara award for Odia writer

Noted Odia writer and Jnanpith awardee Pratibha Ray has been chosen for the “Viswambhara Jnanpith Awardee Dr. C. Narayanareddy National Literary Award” for 2022 by the Smt. Susheela Narayanareddy Trust. The award carries ₹5 lakh cash, memento and citation.

According to a press note issued by the trust here on Tuesday, the award will be presented at a function to be organised in connection with 91 st birthday celebrations of poet Dr. C. Narayanareddy at Ravindra Bharati here on July 29. Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, State Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy would attend the event. Noted dance exponent Deepika Reddy will perform at the event based on Dr. Cinare’s songs.