A visually-impaired couple in Nagole, Hyderabad, stayed with the corpse of their only son for about four days before the body was discovered by the police on Monday (October 28, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple, 65-year-old K. Ramanna and 60-year-old Shanti Kumari, lived with their son 30-year-old K. Pramod, in Blinds Colony of Nagole. The incident came to light after the residents called the police and informed about the foul smell emanating from the residence. The police reached the spot and began inspection.

According to Nagole police inspector A. Surya Nayak, on arriving at the residence, the couple were found in a semi-conscious state. Shanti Kumari was calling for her son in a feeble voice from the bedroom. “As per initial investigation, we are suspecting Pramod died in sleep about four days ago. His parents were dependent on him for food and water. Unsure and concerned if he had left the house, they did not eat or drink anything. Pramod’s body, which had started to decompose, was sent for postmortem,” the official said.

Investigators also revealed that Pramod was an alcoholic. His wife had left the residence about a year ago. A case was booked and investigation is underway. Police officials said that the couple may be shifted to an old-age home for treatment and care.

