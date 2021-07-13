Vishweshwer Reddy too to join Cong.

Former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwer Reddy said he would soon reveal the date for joining the Congress again but participate in the proposed deeksha of the Congress on unemployment issues.

Mr. Reddy revealed this when TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy called on him at his residence.

“He had resigned from the Congress but not from Congress ideology. And he can come back to the party anytime he wished,” Mr. Revanth Reddy said.

Mr. Vishwesher Reddy, who joined the Congress from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) just before the elections, decided to stay away from politics for some time after losing the Lok Sabha election from Chevella.

Though rumours were rife that he would join the BJP, Mr. Reddy denied.

After their meeting, Mr. Revanth Reddy said they had discussed development issues.