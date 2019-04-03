Vishweshwar Reddy accuses TRS of harassing Cong. supporters

HYDERABAD

‘Police acting like TRS activists’

Sitting Chevella MP Konda Vishweshawar Reddy, who is also the Congress candidate for the constituency in the present election, has alleged that ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been troubling his supporters and Congress party activists with the fear of defeat of the TRS nominee.

“The ruling party is trying to thwart my campaigning with the help of police by denying permissions for meetings, arresting the Congress activists and supporters on trivial grounds and police in mufti are following our activists,” Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy alleged addressing a press conference here on Tuesday. Instead of working for safety and security of people, the police were acting as if they were activists of the the ruling party.

Stating that the government had failed to provide drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha scheme to many villages till date, he pointed out that people in several villages were suffering due to acute shortage of drinking water. People of the erstwhile Ranga Reddy district were suffering on account of lack of irrigation and drinking water facilities and the problems could be addressed by completing Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Reddy called on Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M. Kodandaram seeking the party's support to him in Chevella Parliamentary constituency. Speaking after the meeting Mr. Reddy and Mr. Kodandaram alleged that TRS had come to power by making false promises to people and its inability to provide promised double-bedroom houses to the needy was one such false promise.