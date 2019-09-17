Visa sanctioned for DDS women

Finally, three women representatives of the Deccan Development Society (DDS) were issued visas by the Government of United States of America (USA). With this, they can attend a function in New York city and receive Equator Award – 2019.

Those who were issued visas included Kandakam Mogulamma, Chilkapally Anasuyamma and Masanagari Mayuri. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has selected the DDS from India as a winner of Equator -2019.

The women of the DDS were invited to receive the award in New York on September 24.

However, the women were rejected visa by the USA stating that they are not eligible. This was widely reported in the media.

However, the USA issued visas for them on Monday. US Acting Consular General Eric Alexandar wrote personal letters to all of them, congratulating on being selected for the UN Award and wishing them a ‘productive visit to New York’.

“We must put on record that this has been possible because of the media activism. You have stayed with us unflinchingly. Though rejection of visas does not make news normally, you have clearly recognised that this was no ordinary visa rejection but a special David-Goliath fight in which a mighty government apparatus stood in the way of some of the poorest women from the back of the beyond. This recognition and subsequent solidarity you showed us gives us tremendous hope about how an enlightened media can support the causes of its people,” said P.V. Satheesh, director, DDS.